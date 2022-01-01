Ridgewood restaurants you'll love

Ridgewood restaurants
Toast
  •
  • Ridgewood

Ridgewood's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Chicken
Chicken
Korean
Must-try Ridgewood restaurants

Tito's Burritos & Wings image

 

Tito's Burritos & Wings

166 East Ridgewood Ave, Ridgewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Lowboy Beef Taco$5.00
Seasoned ground beef, Tito’s cheeses, lettuce, and pico. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$12.95
Grilled chicken with Tito’s cheeses melted inside 12-inch flour tortillas with sour cream and our fresh guac on the side.
Mac Daddy Steak$14.95
Grilled steak, Tito’s cheeses, rice, black beans, sour cream, pico, and our fresh guac. If you would like to modify any of your favorite burritos, please try our new “Build Your Own” section. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
Bibillia image

BBQ • NOODLES

Bibillia

16 Chestnut Street, Ridgewood

Avg 4.9 (250 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Soo Jung Gwa Drink$5.99
Soo jung gwa is a very popular Korean beverage that is enjoyed both cold or hot. It is made with brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger, and ginseng.
Golden Sunrise$6.49
Ginger white tea with fruity notes and a hint of vanilla.
Lychee Refresher$6.49
Lychee-liciously tasty refreshing drink.
Contains real lychee fruit.
15 E Ridgewood Ave image

 

15 E Ridgewood Ave

15 E Ridgewood Ave, Ridgewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
World Flats Ridgewood image

 

worldFlats

134 East Ridgewood Avenue, Ridgewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Banh Mi$9.50
red bean & ginger blend, spread on thin lavash bread topped with napa cabbage, pickled daikon & carrot mix, portobello mushrooms, cucumbers, scallions, red onion and sesame seeds drizzled with sriracha mayo
Nile$9.50
a falafel mixture, spread on thin lavash bread topped with shredded lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, parsley and pickled vegetables drizzled with house garlic-tahini dressing
Roasted Vegetable$5.50
roasted vegetables including savoy cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, onions, sweet potatoes and more... (12 oz)
Banner pic

 

THORN + ROOTS

381 New Jersey 17, Ridgewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
