Ridgewood restaurants you'll love

More about Tito's Burritos & Wings
Tito's Burritos & Wings
166 East Ridgewood Ave, Ridgewood
Popular items
The Lowboy Beef Taco
$5.00
Seasoned ground beef, Tito’s cheeses, lettuce, and pico. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
$12.95
Grilled chicken with Tito’s cheeses melted inside 12-inch flour tortillas with sour cream and our fresh guac on the side.
Mac Daddy Steak
$14.95
Grilled steak, Tito’s cheeses, rice, black beans, sour cream, pico, and our fresh guac. If you would like to modify any of your favorite burritos, please try our new “Build Your Own” section. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
More about Bibillia
BBQ • NOODLES
Bibillia
16 Chestnut Street, Ridgewood
Popular items
Soo Jung Gwa Drink
$5.99
Soo jung gwa is a very popular Korean beverage that is enjoyed both cold or hot. It is made with brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger, and ginseng.
Golden Sunrise
$6.49
Ginger white tea with fruity notes and a hint of vanilla.
Lychee Refresher
$6.49
Lychee-liciously tasty refreshing drink.
Contains real lychee fruit.
More about 15 E Ridgewood Ave
15 E Ridgewood Ave
15 E Ridgewood Ave, Ridgewood
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo
$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about worldFlats
worldFlats
134 East Ridgewood Avenue, Ridgewood
Popular items
Banh Mi
$9.50
red bean & ginger blend, spread on thin lavash bread topped with napa cabbage, pickled daikon & carrot mix, portobello mushrooms, cucumbers, scallions, red onion and sesame seeds drizzled with sriracha mayo
Nile
$9.50
a falafel mixture, spread on thin lavash bread topped with shredded lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, parsley and pickled vegetables drizzled with house garlic-tahini dressing
Roasted Vegetable
$5.50
roasted vegetables including savoy cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, onions, sweet potatoes and more... (12 oz)
More about THORN + ROOTS
THORN + ROOTS
381 New Jersey 17, Ridgewood