Ridgewood restaurants you'll love

Ridgewood restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Ridgewood

Ridgewood's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
French
Latin American
Must-try Ridgewood restaurants

Cachapas y mas image

EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN

Cachapas y mas

678 Seneca Ave, Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (719 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Empanada'$2.25
Corn Empanada with Queso Blanco.
Tequeyoyo'$3.50
Cheese, sweet plantain and ham wrapped in flour dough.
Chicken Empanada'$2.25
Corn Empanada with Shredded Chicken.
More about Cachapas y mas
Burrito Republic image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Burrito Republic

5915 71st Ave, Ridgewood

Avg 4.6 (434 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Build you own Taco$4.00
Make it your way! choose your tortilla,style,meat and what ever add ons you like!
Taco Meal Special (2)$9.95
2 tacos(same meat) Classic or Yucatan style on corn tortillas served with side of mixed rice and beans
(red rice and pinto beans)
Surf & Turf Taco$5.75
Cilantro-lime grilled shrimp, steak topped with chipotle-cream sauce with pickles red onions and pico
More about Burrito Republic
Rolo's - NYC image

 

Rolo's - NYC

853 Onderdonk Avenue, Ridgewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
"Bolus" (Dutch Sticky Bun)$4.00
A dark brown sugar sticky bun found only in Zeeland (An Island in the Netherlands where one of our cooks was born).
Crispy Potatoes$6.00
Baked and then fried, ultra crispy potato wedges served with a side of fancy sauce.
Leafy Greens & Herb Salad$12.00
Tender bib lettuce and fresh herbs, lightly dressed with an apple cider vinaigrette.
More about Rolo's - NYC
Consumer pic

 

Cream Ridgewood

59-09 71st Ave, Ridgewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Birria Tacos$18.00
Salmon$26.00
"Cream" Burger$18.00
More about Cream Ridgewood
Finback Brewery image

 

Finback Brewery

78-01 77th Ave, Glendale, NY 11385, Ridgewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brainalyzer$20.00
8% DIPA dry hopped with Citra & Mosaic
4PK
Yellow Cake$19.00
7.3% IPA with Lemon, Vanilla, & Lactose.
4PK
Haterade$18.00
6% Sour Ale inspired by fruit punch. Brewed in collaboration with J. Wakefield
4PK
More about Finback Brewery
Plein Air image

 

Plein Air

68-38 Forest Ave, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sourdough Toast$3.00
Sourdough
Egg & Cheese$8.25
two scrambled eggs, mimolette cheese, caramelized onion, brioche bun
Goat Cheese Omelette$12.00
Goat cheese, fresh herbs, side salad
More about Plein Air
Nowadays image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Nowadays

56-06 Cooper Ave, Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (1137 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
lamb burger$12.00
Fish and Chips$10.00
More about Nowadays
Taqueria El Patron - Flushing image

 

Taqueria El Patron - Flushing

779 Wyckoff Ave, Ridgewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Taqueria El Patron - Flushing
Burger City image

HAMBURGERS

Burger City

6220 Forest Avenue, Ridgewood

Avg 4.1 (251 reviews)
Takeout
More about Burger City
Grill 66 image

 

Grill 66

75-01 88th Street, Ridgewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Grill 66
Restaurant banner

 

Holo

1563 Decatur st, Ridgewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Holo

