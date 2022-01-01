Ridgewood restaurants you'll love
Ridgewood's top cuisines
Must-try Ridgewood restaurants
More about Cachapas y mas
EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN
Cachapas y mas
678 Seneca Ave, Ridgewood
|Popular items
|Cheese Empanada'
|$2.25
Corn Empanada with Queso Blanco.
|Tequeyoyo'
|$3.50
Cheese, sweet plantain and ham wrapped in flour dough.
|Chicken Empanada'
|$2.25
Corn Empanada with Shredded Chicken.
More about Burrito Republic
BURRITOS • TACOS
Burrito Republic
5915 71st Ave, Ridgewood
|Popular items
|Build you own Taco
|$4.00
Make it your way! choose your tortilla,style,meat and what ever add ons you like!
|Taco Meal Special (2)
|$9.95
2 tacos(same meat) Classic or Yucatan style on corn tortillas served with side of mixed rice and beans
(red rice and pinto beans)
|Surf & Turf Taco
|$5.75
Cilantro-lime grilled shrimp, steak topped with chipotle-cream sauce with pickles red onions and pico
More about Rolo's - NYC
Rolo's - NYC
853 Onderdonk Avenue, Ridgewood
|Popular items
|"Bolus" (Dutch Sticky Bun)
|$4.00
A dark brown sugar sticky bun found only in Zeeland (An Island in the Netherlands where one of our cooks was born).
|Crispy Potatoes
|$6.00
Baked and then fried, ultra crispy potato wedges served with a side of fancy sauce.
|Leafy Greens & Herb Salad
|$12.00
Tender bib lettuce and fresh herbs, lightly dressed with an apple cider vinaigrette.
More about Cream Ridgewood
Cream Ridgewood
59-09 71st Ave, Ridgewood
|Popular items
|Birria Tacos
|$18.00
|Salmon
|$26.00
|"Cream" Burger
|$18.00
More about Finback Brewery
Finback Brewery
78-01 77th Ave, Glendale, NY 11385, Ridgewood
|Popular items
|Brainalyzer
|$20.00
8% DIPA dry hopped with Citra & Mosaic
4PK
|Yellow Cake
|$19.00
7.3% IPA with Lemon, Vanilla, & Lactose.
4PK
|Haterade
|$18.00
6% Sour Ale inspired by fruit punch. Brewed in collaboration with J. Wakefield
4PK
More about Plein Air
Plein Air
68-38 Forest Ave, Queens
|Popular items
|Sourdough Toast
|$3.00
Sourdough
|Egg & Cheese
|$8.25
two scrambled eggs, mimolette cheese, caramelized onion, brioche bun
|Goat Cheese Omelette
|$12.00
Goat cheese, fresh herbs, side salad
More about Nowadays
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Nowadays
56-06 Cooper Ave, Ridgewood
|Popular items
|lamb burger
|$12.00
|Fish and Chips
|$10.00
More about Grill 66
Grill 66
75-01 88th Street, Ridgewood
More about Holo
Holo
1563 Decatur st, Ridgewood