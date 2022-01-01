Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Ridgewood

Ridgewood restaurants that serve burritos

i Sushi - Queens NY

59-40 Myrtle Ave, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fries Softshell Crab Burrito$15.25
Fried Softshell Crab with cucumber, avocado, lettuce ,spicy mayo and eel sauce
Shrimp Tempura Burrito$15.25
Shrimp tempura and avocado, cucumber, and spicy mayo, eel sauce and sesame seeds.
Tofu Burrito$15.25
Fried Tofu, seaweed salad , seasonal pickle, cucumber, avocado and sweet miso sauce
BURRITOS • TACOS

Burrito Republic

5915 71st Ave, Ridgewood

Avg 4.6 (434 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito$0.00
Build it your way baby!
comes with rice beans, your choice of filling, pico de gallo and a sauce of your choice. this is your time to be creative. so add away!
Surf & Turf Burrito$13.50
Cilantro lime shrimp, grilled with steak grilled w a dash of white wine served over brown rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, chipotle sauce
Breakfast$9.25
scrambled eggs, spinach, pico de gallo, pinto beans, salsa, Cheese, sour cream, side of red sauce. add some potatoes or steak! try both!
