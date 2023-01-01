Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Ridgewood

Ridgewood restaurants
Ridgewood restaurants that serve cheesecake

Cachapas y mas image

EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN

Cachapas Y Mas

678 Seneca Ave, Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (719 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Cheesecake'$5.00
Passion Fruit Cheesecake'$5.00
More about Cachapas Y Mas
Item pic

 

Cream Ridgewood

59-09 71st Ave, Ridgewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
N.Y Cheesecake$8.00
More about Cream Ridgewood

