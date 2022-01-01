Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Ridgewood

Go
Ridgewood restaurants
Toast

Ridgewood restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Item pic

 

Rolo's - NYC

853 Onderdonk Avenue, Ridgewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
Classic chocolate chip cookie.
More about Rolo's - NYC
Item pic

 

Plein Air

68-38 Forest Ave, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
More about Plein Air

Browse other tasty dishes in Ridgewood

Shrimp Tacos

Croissants

Tacos

Cappuccino

Salmon

Chai Lattes

Tuna Salad

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Ridgewood to explore

Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (641 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Jackson Heights

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

East Elmhurst

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1619 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (485 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (243 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (531 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston