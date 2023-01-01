Quesadillas in Ridgewood

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Käfē Bar & Bistro - 1080 Cypress Ave.

1080 Cypress Ave., Ridgewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
QUESADILLA$14.00
More about Käfē Bar & Bistro - 1080 Cypress Ave.
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

Burrito Republic

5915 71st Ave, Ridgewood

Avg 4.6 (434 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Quesadilla( No SIDES INCLUDED)$8.25
Large flour tortilla, filled with melted vegan cheese, side of pico de gallo and vegan sour cream.
Grilled Quesadilla( No Sides)$0.00
take it just cheese or add veggies or your favorite filling. Do it your way!
More about Burrito Republic

