Tacos in Ridgewood

Go
Ridgewood restaurants
Toast

Ridgewood restaurants that serve tacos

Taco Meal Special (2) image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Burrito Republic

5915 71st Ave, Ridgewood

Avg 4.6 (434 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Meal Special (2)$9.95
2 tacos(same meat) Classic or Yucatan style on corn tortillas served with side of mixed rice and beans
(red rice and pinto beans)
Surf & Turf Taco$5.75
Cilantro-lime grilled shrimp, steak topped with chipotle-cream sauce with pickles red onions and pico
Build you own Taco$4.00
Make it your way! choose your tortilla,style,meat and what ever add ons you like!
More about Burrito Republic
Birria Tacos image

 

Cream Ridgewood

59-09 71st Ave, Ridgewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Birria Tacos$18.00
CDM Tacos$3.00
More about Cream Ridgewood
Map

More near Ridgewood to explore

Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (441 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Jackson Heights

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

East Elmhurst

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston