Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits
Walk into Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits and find yourself in the company of friends. A local’s hangout owned and operated by fellow neighbors, the Ridgewood menu brings a fresh and modern twist to American casual dining. Whether you choose the famous short rib or are picking up a handcrafted pizza for takeout, settle in at the bar for a surprising craft pour. Ridgewood is an unexpected Concord gem with a cozy interior and expansive private outdoor patio perfect for relaxing with friends and family. Cheers from us to you.
9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd #8 • $$
Location
9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd #8
Mentor OH
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
