Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits

Walk into Ridgewood Kitchen & Spirits and find yourself in the company of friends. A local’s hangout owned and operated by fellow neighbors, the Ridgewood menu brings a fresh and modern twist to American casual dining. Whether you choose the famous short rib or are picking up a handcrafted pizza for takeout, settle in at the bar for a surprising craft pour. Ridgewood is an unexpected Concord gem with a cozy interior and expansive private outdoor patio perfect for relaxing with friends and family. Cheers from us to you.

9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd #8 • $$

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)

Popular Items

Fish & Chips$16.95
Our signature hand breaded atlantic haddock, fresh cut fries, coleslaw and house made tartar sauce.
Add a side of malt vinegar aioli!
No substitutions Friday in Lent
Caesar$6.00
Dinner salad with crisp romaine, tossed with pickled onions, shaved parmesan, garlic herb croutons, and house made caeser dressing. Upgrade to an entree portion for $3
12" Build Your Own Pie$9.95
Maine Lobster Roll$15.00
Delicious Lobster meat with a touch of mayo and spices. Served on a toasted split top bun with our fresh cut fries.
Ridgewood Salad$5.00
Our house dinner salad. House greens, with grape tomatoes, pickled onions, cucumbers, shaved parmesan, and buttermilk croutons. With your choice of dressing. Upgrade to an entree portion for $2.50
9" Build Your Own Pie$7.95
House-made pizza dough, provolone cheese and your choice of sauce & toppings
BYO - Burger$11.95
Build your own *Certified Angus Beef* burger. Includes lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a challah bun. Served with hand cut fries.
RW Kid's Meal$7.25
Choose your meal.
10 and under only please.
Ridgewood Burger$13.95
*Certified Angus Beef*, house-smoked bacon, cheddar, arugula, tomato, pickled onion and sunny-side up egg on a challah bun. Served with our fresh cut fries
Short Rib Melt$15.95
Guinness & bourbon braised beef, swiss cheese, cabernet onions, roasted mushrooms, arugula & peppercorn aioli on sourdough
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery

Location

9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd #8

Mentor OH

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

