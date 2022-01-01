Go
Riel Houston

GLOBALLY INSPIRED GULF COAST CUISINE.
Riel is a modern American restaurant in Houston, Texas led by Executive Chef, co-owner and Manitoba-native Ryan Lachaine. Dedicated to sourcing the highest quality seasonal ingredients, Riel is about highlighting local flavors, utilizing regionally-sourced products and allowing room for interpretation. Inspiration for the menu is pulled from the culinary landscape of Texas’ gulf coast, Lachaine's Ukrainian heritage and French-Canadian fare.

1927 Fairview Street

Popular Items

Hanger Steak$31.00
potato & cheddar pierogi • green beans • horseradish cream
Pierogis$12.00
potato & cheddar filling • caramelized onion • horseradish creme
Butter Burgers$12.00
caramelized onions • american cheese • butter slider buns
Le Riel Mac$13.00
beef patties • special sauce • diced onions • shredded lettuce • pickles • potato bun
Sticky Toffee Pudding$12.00
buckwheat date cake • blood toffee sauce
Grilled Eggplant$23.00
coconut ginger broth • beech mushrooms • soba noodles • radish • thai basil
Mushroom Empanadas$15.00
mascarpone • thyme • lemon • chimichurri
French Fries$3.00
Gem Wedge Salad$14.00
gem lettuce • blue cheese • tomato • bacon • brown butter • bread crumbs
Filet-R-Fish$13.00
fish fillet • dill tartar sauce • onion bun
Location

1927 Fairview Street

Houston TX

SundayClosed
Monday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

