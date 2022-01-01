Riel Houston
GLOBALLY INSPIRED GULF COAST CUISINE.
Riel is a modern American restaurant in Houston, Texas led by Executive Chef, co-owner and Manitoba-native Ryan Lachaine. Dedicated to sourcing the highest quality seasonal ingredients, Riel is about highlighting local flavors, utilizing regionally-sourced products and allowing room for interpretation. Inspiration for the menu is pulled from the culinary landscape of Texas’ gulf coast, Lachaine's Ukrainian heritage and French-Canadian fare.
1927 Fairview Street
Popular Items
Location
1927 Fairview Street
Houston TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
One Fifth Red Sauce Italian
We are collecting an 18% service charge with every order. If you have any issues, please call us at (713) 955-1024. Thank you for your orders and continued support during this difficult time. We appreciate each and every one of you!
93' Til
Comfy neighborhood spot with great food and better music! Dog friendly
JuiceLand
Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.
Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar
Come in and enjoy!