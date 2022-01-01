Go
Rigby Yard

"Brick and Beam Open Space, with Large Fireplace, Leather Couches, Large Spaced community tables, long bar, with TV's for discrete sports, private tasting rooms and more. The name: Rigby Yard pay's homage to local train depot while showcasing the traveling era and unique codes and themes from the early 1900's train traveling hobo's. We feature Maine Craft Beers on Tap, Full Service Bar with Specialty Cocktails, selections of Wine and Prosecco. A Large selection of appetizers and handheld options.

TAPAS

50 Wharf Street • $

Popular Items

House Made Traditional Fresh-Cut Kennebec Fries$9.00
Our House Sliced Fresh Maine Potato Fresh-Cut Kennebec Fries served our house made with Bourbon Ketchup
Breakfast Sandwich$7.00
Hot Breakfast Sandwich Fried Egg, Apple wood Bacon, Cheese, Spicy Aioli, Lettuce Onion on a fresh baked Brioche

Drip Coffee$3.50
Rigby Latte$4.50
Rigby Yard Latte finely crafted using Maine Roasted Time & Tide Coffee!
Spinach and Strawberry Salad$13.00
Spinach, Fresh Strawberries, Goat Cheese, House made Basil Vinaigrette,
Pickled Onions
Soup of the Day Bowl$9.00
Soup of the Day, made fresh in house with the finest ingredients! Ask your server
Iced Matcha Latte$4.50
Rigby Capuccino$4.50
Breakfast Burrito$8.00
Hot Breakfast Burrito
Egg, Cheese , Sautéed Veggies, Apple wood Smoked Bacon in a flour Tortilla
Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine Lettucs, Parmesan Cheese, House made Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Location

50 Wharf Street

Portland ME

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 1:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 1:00 am
