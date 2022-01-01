Go
Riggtown Oven

Take Out & Delivery

WRAPS • PIZZA • HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES

551 S. Matlack St • $

Avg 4.4 (56 reviews)

Popular Items

Hashbrown$1.00
Traditional Large 16" Pizza$12.95
20 OZ. Soda$2.50
Cheese Fries$6.50
Fresh Cut Fries topped w/ Mozzarella Cheese (can sub Cheddar Cheese)
Fresh-Cut Fries$5.00
Traditional Personal 10" Pizza$8.50
Breakfast Sandwich$3.95
Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap$8.50
Chicken Fingers, Mozzarella Cheese & Homemade Honey Mustard - toasted in the oven
Chicken Finger Platter$8.95
Chicken Fingers with Fresh-Cut Fries
Cheese Steak$8.95
Philly Steak with American Cheese unless you choose something different
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Trendy
Delivery
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

551 S. Matlack St

West Chester PA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
