Right Proper Brewing Company

Right Proper Brewing Company: Shaw Brewpub & Kitchen features a made-from-scratch kitchen with casual American fare and a nod to southern comfort.

FRENCH FRIES

624 T Street NW • $$

Avg 4.3 (1603 reviews)

Popular Items

Impossible Burger$15.00
vegan burger with spinach, red oinions, tomato, onion jam, vegan gouda, potato roll
Mac & Cheese$9.00
Beer Battered Cheese Curds$8.00
with spicy ranch
Burger$15.00
Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, brioche bun
Chick-Filet$14.00
our classic fried chicken sandwich with boursin cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun
Fries$5.00
with horseradish sauce
Raspberry Chocolate Bread Pudding$8.00
vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, caramel sauce
Lamb French Dip$17.00
mustard Gruyère cheese spread, lamb jus, sourdough
Brussels Sprouts$8.00
sweet Thai chili peanut sauce, crushed peanuts (vegan)
Winter Kale Salad$12.00
Brussels sprouts, tri-color quinoa, roasted sweet potatoes, pears, tangerines, goat cheese, candied pecans, white balsamic vinaigrette
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Takeout

Location

624 T Street NW

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
