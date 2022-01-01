Right Proper Brewing Company
Right Proper Brewing Company: Shaw Brewpub & Kitchen features a made-from-scratch kitchen with casual American fare and a nod to southern comfort.
FRENCH FRIES
624 T Street NW • $$
624 T Street NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
