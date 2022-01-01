Righteous Slice
We’re pizza extremists — we strive to create something special, memorable, genuine. We hope you find that we are unlike anything else. And we sincerely hope you love it.
PIZZA
175 W. 2nd South Ste 100 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
175 W. 2nd South Ste 100
Rexburg ID
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Jamba
Jamba Juice
RRG
Celebrate the Food You Love!
Taco Box
Your official Birria stop
001 Pizza Pie Cafe
Come in and enjoy all you can eat pizza pasta and salad!