Righteous Slice

We’re pizza extremists — we strive to create something special, memorable, genuine. We hope you find that we are unlike anything else. And we sincerely hope you love it.

Popular Items

Hot Mess$6.00
Cream, sugar, Nutella & powdered sugar (vegatarian)
Build Your Own Pizza$7.50
Shredded mozzarella, oregano, Romano cheese and olive oil topped with your choice of Righteousness
Cheesy Garlic Bread$5.00
Hand stretched Italian pizza dough baked with shredded mozzarella, Romano cheese, garlic, olive oil and oregano (vegetarian)
Margherita$8.50
Fresh mozzarella, pecorino Romano, crushed San Marzano tomato sauce, basil, olive oil (vegetarian)
Praise the Lard$12.00
Spicy salami, house-made sweet Italian sausage, & pancetta (Italian bacon), fresh mozzarella, pecorino Romano, crushed San Marzano tomato sauce, basil, oregano, olive oil
Hang Ten$11.00
Ham, pineapple, & fire roasted onion, fresh mozzarella, pecorino Romano, crushed San Marzano tomato sauce, oregano
Bee Sting$11.00
Crushed red pepper, oregano, assorted spicy Italian cured meats, ricotta, & Howell’s Honey, fresh mozzarella, pecorino Romano, crushed San Marzano tomato sauce, olive oil
The Roni$9.50
Red sauce, shredded mozzarella, Romano cheese, oregano, cup-and-char pepperoni, olive oil
Popeye$12.00
NEW RECIPE: Basil pesto, spinach, artichoke, ricotta & lemon will build your muscles and put a smile on your face
Godfather$12.00
A pizza you can't refuse. House-made sweet Italian sausage, cup-and-char pepperoni, sliced meatballs, provolone, mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, pecorino Romano, crushed San Marzano tomato sauce, oregano
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

175 W. 2nd South Ste 100

Rexburg ID

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
