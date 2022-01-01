Go
Riki's Mexican Grill

Come in and enjoy!

CHICKEN WINGS

1473 E Eisenhower Blvd • $$

Avg 3 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

EMPANADA$2.99
6 pieces buffalo$6.49
BEANS$2.29
VALI'S FRIES$8.49
Our delicious home-style fries topped with tiras de pollo (hand-breaded chicken tenders) cheese served with a side of Riki's specialty sauce.
TIRAS DE POLLO$8.49
Chicken tenders hand-breaded with our specialty spice mix and fried ti golden perfection. served with a side of our delicious home-style fries and your choice of dressing on the side.
POLLO AZADO$24.99
Whole chicken that is slow roasted and grilled with a riki's specialty spice. this traditional dinner is served with red onions,tortillas,roasted jalapenos your choice of two sides:* rice *beans *fries *spring mix salad *cabbage salad and a traditional sauce is included to round out the meal. Two size available, Whole or Half.
CHICKEN SANDWICH$8.49
Tiras de pollo(han-breaded tenders) placed on a fresh kaiser bun topped with lettuce,tomato and cheese an ample supply of riki's specialty sauce fries on the side.
8 oz RIKI'S SAUCE$3.49
EMPANADAS$8.49
2 empanadas stuffed with cheese and your choice of filling,sides and sauce, they are made by folding a sheet of dough over the ingredients and sealing before cooking.
RICE$2.29
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1473 E Eisenhower Blvd

Loveland CO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
