Riley Tavern

Riley Tavern To-Go!

GRILL

8205 Riley-Klevenville Rd • $

Avg 4.5 (224 reviews)

Popular Items

Featured Pizza: Mac & Cheese$15.00
This specialty pizza starts with a garlic butter base, topped with creamy mac & cheese, our five cheese blend and a sprinkle of cheddar.
Regular Crust Pizza$15.00
Featured Pizza: Green Pizza$15.00
We start this pizza with a pesto base, add broccoli and artichoke hearts, then top with our five cheese blend and feta crumbles.
Gluten Free Crust Pizza$15.00
Featured Pizza: Buffalo Chicken with Blue Cheese$15.00
This specialty pizza starts with a ranch base, topped with premium chicken breast marinated in buffalo sauce, onion and our 5 cheese blend. We finish this pizza with blue cheese crumbles.
Featured Pizza: Muffuletta$15.00
This featured pizza starts with a garlic parmesan base and is topped with Canadian bacon, salami, a mix of chopped green olives, black olives, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers and our 5 cheese blend. *We pre-mix the toppings for this week's feature so please no changes or substitutions!*
Featured Pizza: Carnivora$15.00
This Tuesday's featured pizza is the Carnivora. This meaty pizza is topped with ground beef, spicy ground chorizo, a five-cheese blend, and finished with pepperoni cups!
Featured Pizza: The Mac$15.00
This pizza starts with a Thousand Island base topped with an all-beef crumble, pickles, onions, our five cheese plus cheddar blend, and topped with lettuce and sesame seeds out of the oven!
Featured Pizza: Broccoli Beer Cheese$15.00
This Tuesday's feature is Broccoli Beer Cheese....PIZZA! A cheesy base made with Esser's Best Lager topped with broccoli, carrot and onion, and our five cheese pizza blend.
Featured Pizza: Sweet & Fierce$15.00
We've named this week's featured pizza for International Women's Day. This pizza starts with a BBQ base and our house made pulled pork. We add pineapple and our five cheese blend before topping with jalapenos and bacon crumbles!
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Gift Cards
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

8205 Riley-Klevenville Rd

Verona WI

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
