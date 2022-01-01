Riley Tavern
Riley Tavern To-Go!
GRILL
8205 Riley-Klevenville Rd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
8205 Riley-Klevenville Rd
Verona WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Milio's
Come in and enjoy!
5th Quarter Sports Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Wiscow Verona
WisCow Pizza & Wings, a virtual kitchen concept found within the walls of multiple Monk’s Bar & Grill locations in Middleton, Sun Prairie, Verona and Plover, Wisconsin. Bringing you gourmet pizzas, smoked wings, creamy white cheddar macaroni dishes and more right to your door! Online Ordering, takeout or delivery available.
Hop Haus Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy!