Riley's Sandwich Co.

Riley’s Sandwich Company was born from our passion for great food and love for the dog community; especially our four-legged daughter, Riley.
​We're excited for you to enjoy our unconventional sandwich shop where dogs are always welcome, taking a selfie with your fur baby is routine and taking pictures of your food is encouraged.
​We're a startup and the menu will be everchanging with the seasons and to improve your experience. Thank you in advance for your love and excitement. We're excited to return it!

SALADS • SANDWICHES

4473 N Oakland Ave

Avg 4.9 (71 reviews)

Popular Items

Steak Kensington - Oakland Style$17.45
med rare beef tenderloin, house made garlic spread, mozz, roasted: mushroom, onion, house roll
PRO TIP: Spicy Giardiniera is the way we love it!

“Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.”
Steak Philly$17.45
beef tenderloin steak, cheese, mushroom, onion, bell pepper, house roll
“Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.”
Chicken Parm$15.45
organic chicken breast, garlic bread crumbs, marinara, mozz
PRO TIP: add spicy giardiniera
Chicken Philly$15.45
organic chicken, mozz, house cheese sauce, roasted: mushroom, onion, bell pepper, house roll
Steak Kensington$17.45
med rare beef tenderloin, house made horseradish spread, mozz, roasted: mushroom, onion, house roll
“Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.”
Buffalo Chicken$15.45
organic chicken, buffalo sauce, mozz, celery, carrot, tomato, house roll
choice of ranch or blue cheese crumbles
SLIDE Chips 2.5 oz$2.75
Made from Wisconsin potatoes, fried and hand packed in Madison, WI. (2.5 0z) bag. Serves (2)
NO NAPKINS or UTENSILS
Chocolate Chip Cookies$2.75
2 homemade chocolate chip cookies
CBR$17.45
organic chicken breast, bacon, housemade ranch, avocado, tomato, cheese, lettuce
Lettuce now served on sandwich to reduce waste.
Location

4473 N Oakland Ave

Shorewood WI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
