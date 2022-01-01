Rim Top Smoke Haus
The Rim's best smoked meat! Ideal setting to enjoy the rim's beauty while dining on the best smoked meat available.
1992 Twin Pines Trail
Location
Heber AZ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
