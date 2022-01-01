Rimrock Lodge
Our restaurant is part of a larger complex, including 25 hotel rooms, a bar with gaming machines and a large outdoor deck, a bowling alley and an RV Park. One can stay here and not have to go elsewhere for entertainment for the duration of their stay.
6 Rimrock Lane, 4946 MT-200
Location
Thompson Falls MT
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
