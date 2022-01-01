Go
Rincon Limeno Revere

260 Broadway

Popular Items

Pescado A Lo Macho$23.00
Fillet of fried fish smothered with seafood in a lightly creamy sauce
Lomo Saltado$18.00
beef tenderloin cut in dices, stir-fried with tomatoes, onions flambee with soy sauce, served with french fries and white rice.
Inca Kola$3.00
Tallarines Verde Plato$18.00
Peruvian delicious pesto sauce made with spinach, basil, queso fresco tossed in the spaghetti and served with a Grilled steak and papa dorada
Causa Rellena$11.00
Softly mushed potatoes, lime and yellow pepper 'aji amarillo' combining tasty chicken salad
Carne Asada$18.00
Thin cut Grilled steak served with rice, salad, fried plantains and beans
Mini Bandeja$15.00
smaller version of Plato Montanero
Ceviche Mixto$19.00
Seafood marinated lightly in lime juice and seasoned with peruvian chili, fresh cilantro and onions; garnished with sweet potato and choclo (peruvian giant corn)
Seco De Cabrito$22.00
Peruvian Lamb stew, seasoned with aji peppers, cumin and lots of cilantro, the lamb is braised in beer until is tender and flavorful, served with rice and beans.
Alfajores$8.00
Location

Revere MA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants

Luberto’s Pastry Shop

Volare Restaurant

Margarita's

Tambo 22

Tambo 22 is a small Peruvian-inspired restaurant featuring local, natural, and sustainable food by Chef Jose Duarte. Our beverage program has been thoughtfully crafted to accent each plate, with a focus on South American bio-dynamic wine and artisan Peruvian beer. Our rustic but cozy space will transport you from the outskirts of Boston to the Central Andean region of Peru.

