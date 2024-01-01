Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Rindge

Rindge restaurants
Rindge restaurants that serve crab cakes

The Grove at the Woodbound Inn image

 

The Grove at the Woodbound

247 Woodbound Road, Rindge

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crab Cakes$24.00
Classic crabcakes with a spicy and tangy remoulade sauce and lemon.
Hometown Diner image

 

Hometown Diner

1421 NH-119, Rindge

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cake Benedict$12.00
