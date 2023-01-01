Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Ringgold

Ringgold restaurants
Ringgold restaurants that serve nachos

Tres Amigos Mexican Restaurant - 4793 Battlefield Pkwy

4793 Battlefield Pkwy, Ringgold

Full Grilled Nachos Steak$8.99
Flour tortilla chips covered with our melted cheese. Please specify your choice of toppings: beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes
Tres Amigos Nachos$12.99
One size only. Flour tortilla chips covered with our melted cheese, grilled chicken, steak, sautéed bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions. Topped with sour cream and guacamole
El Trio Mexican Restaurant - Ringgold

6979 Nashville street, Ringgold

GRILLED NACHOS$0.00
NACHOS SUPREME$9.24
NACHOS$0.00
