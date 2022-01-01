Go
Toast

Rinka Japanese Restaurant

Welcome to Japanese Restaurant Rinka.
Please join us at our new location in Ward Village. Enjoy authentic Japanese cuisine at your home or everywhere!!

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • HOT POT • FRENCH FRIES

1001 Queen St. • $$

Avg 4 (271 reviews)

Popular Items

Beef Sukiyaki Gozen$21.75
Includes rice, miso soup, pickled vegetables and side dish.
Chicken Karaage Gozen$15.75
Includes rice, miso soup, pickled vegetables and side dish.
Cold Soba Gozen$18.75
Homemade cold Soba and 4pc Sushi
Includes miso soup and side dish.
Cold Homemade Soba$9.75
Miso Soup (Tofu & Seaweed)$3.00
Black Pork Loin Cutlet Gozen$18.75
Includes rice, miso soup, pickled vegetables and side dish.
Grilled Butter Fish Gozen$23.75
Miso marinated Butter Fish.
Includes rice, miso soup, pickled vegetables and side dish.
Chicken Karaage$9.75
Spicy Tuna Roll$9.75
Tempura Gozen$21.75
2 Shrimps, One white fish and Vegetables.
Includes rice, miso soup, pickled vegetables and side dish.

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

1001 Queen St.

Honolulu HI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bernini Honolulu

No reviews yet

Bernini Honolulu is an Italian restaurant with a French twist, serving crispy Roman-style pizza, gourmet pasta, and more.
Conveniently located a 3-minute walk from the Ala Moana center, Bernini Honolulu is easily accessible to both locals and tourists. Parking is also available.
We are available for private hire, catering for wedding parties, birthday parties, cooperate functions and more. Get in-touch and will gladly make arrangements for your special event.

TJ’s Sports Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Locally owned and operated, because beer and whiskey won’t drink themselves.

MW Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hana Koa Brewing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
Take-out food and beer.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston