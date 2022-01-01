Go
Rintaro

An izakaya and bento-ya in San Francisco

TAPAS

82 14th St • $$$

Avg 4.9 (15092 reviews)

Popular Items

Kaisen Chirashi Bento$30.00
Sushi rice topped with chopped honmaguro tuna, konbu-cured S.F. halibut, Baja yellowtail amberjack, ribbon egg and Half Moon Bay wasabi
Yakitori Bento$30.00
Rice, charcoal-grilled Rintaro tsukune, chicken oyster, king trumpet mushrooms, chef's choice, chicken soboro and shoyu tamago
Kurobuta Tonkatsu Bento$30.00
Rice, Becker Lane pork katsu with Acme panko, pork soboro, egg soboro and side snowy cabbage salad with sesame dressing
Fried Chicken Karaage$15.00
Six piece Japanese fried chicken wings with smoky tare, sansho pepper and wasabi arugula
Kurobuta Gyoza$15.00
Six piece Becker Lane Berkshire pork gyoza with chicken foot jelly and Hikari Farm chrysanthemum greens
Deluxe Chirashizushi$65.00
Scattered sushi with Ft. Bragg deepwater uni, pacific bluefin tuna, Baja yellowtail amberjack, konbu-cured S.F. halibut, usuyaki tamago and Half Moon Bay wasabi
Hojicha Panna Cotta$10.00
Roasted green tea panna cotta with hojicha syrup and almond cookies
Kanpachi Kama Bento$25.00
Rice, grilled Baja yellowtail amberjack collar, lingcod satsumaage fishcake, flaked fish soboro, egg soboro, grated daikon, ginger, and yuzu kosho
Chrysanthemum Greens Salad$15.00
Hikari Farm chrysanthemum greens salad with charcoal-grilled Liberty duck breast and kumquat
Chiizu Torikatsu Bento$30.00
Rice, chicken and Reading raclette cheese katsu with Acme bread panko, chicken soboro, egg soboro and side snowy cabbage salad with sesame dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

82 14th St

San Francisco CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
