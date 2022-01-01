Rio City Cafe
Upscale Riverfront Dining featuring an American Cuisine
1110 Front St
Location
Sacramento CA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Drake's: The Barn
Drake’s BARN is a landmark two-acre community gathering spot, featuring food, beer, wine, cocktails and entertainment along the river in West Sacramento’s Bridge District. Relax with friends and family in the beer garden, on beach chairs with lawn games in the large open meadow, around a fire pit, or underneath the wing of this architectural landmark. There is no entry fee and outside food and drink is not allowed.
Honey and The Trapcat
Do you believe in love at first sight?
Darling Aviary
Delicious, Sexy Cheeseburgers on Beautiful Buns!
Tiger
Welcome to Tiger!