Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina
Come in and enjoy!
1635 New Garden Rd Unit S
Popular Items
Location
1635 New Garden Rd Unit S
Greensboro NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Melt Kitchen & Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Pinetop Sport Club
Come in and enjoy!
Delicious Bakery
Come in and enjoy!
Chopt Creative Salad Co.
At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.