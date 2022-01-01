Burritos in Rio Rancho
Rio Rancho restaurants that serve burritos
More about Chalkboard Eats
Chalkboard Eats
2307 Cabezon Boulevard Southeast, Rio Rancho
|Pulled Pork Crunch Burrito
|$8.00
Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork, cheddar cheese, tortilla chips, rolled in flour tortilla and seared. Served with Chef's Fire Que Sauce.
More about Hot Tamales
Hot Tamales
1520 Rio Rancho Dr SE, Rio Rancho
|Little Burrito
|$7.29
A bean burrito, topped with cheese, served with rice and more beans.
|#26 Fajita Burrito
|$15.59
Una grande burrito stuffed with steak or chicken fajitas, smothered with your choice of chile, and cheese. Served with Spanish rice and pinto beans.
|#5 Burrito Favorito
|$9.98
Served with rice and beans and choice of chile.