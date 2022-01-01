Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Rio Rancho

Rio Rancho restaurants
Rio Rancho restaurants that serve burritos

2307 Cabezon Boulevard Southeast, Rio Rancho

Pulled Pork Crunch Burrito$8.00
Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork, cheddar cheese, tortilla chips, rolled in flour tortilla and seared. Served with Chef's Fire Que Sauce.
More about Chalkboard Eats
Hot Tamales

1520 Rio Rancho Dr SE, Rio Rancho

Little Burrito$7.29
A bean burrito, topped with cheese, served with rice and more beans.
#26 Fajita Burrito$15.59
Una grande burrito stuffed with steak or chicken fajitas, smothered with your choice of chile, and cheese. Served with Spanish rice and pinto beans.
#5 Burrito Favorito$9.98
Served with rice and beans and choice of chile.
More about Hot Tamales

