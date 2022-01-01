Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Rio Rancho

Rio Rancho restaurants
Rio Rancho restaurants that serve cake

Rise and Roast

2011 Unser Blvd. SE, Rio Rancho

TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Glazed Cake$2.29
M'tucci's Moderno Italian Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

M'tucci's Moderno Italian Restaurant

1908 Wellspring Avenue, SE, Rio Rancho

Avg 4.7 (4772 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Chantilly Cake$7.00
Hot Tamales

1520 Rio Rancho Dr SE, Rio Rancho

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
#68 Hot Tamale Cakes & Eggs$11.99
Chicken and green chile tamale cakes fried golden, dressed with avocado vinaigrette, lime sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with two eggs and a sopaipilla.
Tamale Cakes$8.99
Green chile chicken tamale cakes, topped with pico de gallo, avocado vinaigrette, and lime-sour cream.
Tamale Cakes Salad$10.98
A stevarino original. Crispy green chile chicken tamale cakes with avocado-lime drizzle over fresh romaine lettuce, tricolor peppers, onion, tomato, cheese, NM crostini and poblano-avocado ranch dressing.
