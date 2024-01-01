Spinach salad in Rio Rancho
Rio Rancho restaurants that serve spinach salad
M'tucci's Moderno Italian Restaurant
1908 Wellspring Avenue, SE, Rio Rancho
|Fresh Spinach Salad
|$0.00
Baby Spinach, Romaine, Candied Walnuts, M'tucci's Bacon, Cranberry, Local Feta, Honey Mustard Vinaigrette.
Joe's Pasta House - 3201 Southern Boulevard Southeast
3201 Southern Boulevard Southeast, Rio Rancho
|Spinach Salad
|$13.00
Fresh spinach with mozzarella cheese, bacon, tomatoes, mushrooms, and sliced egg served with tomato bacon dressing.
Hot Tamales New Mexican Restaurant
1520 Rio Rancho Dr SE, Rio Rancho
|Southwest Spinach Salad
|$13.59
Tender baby spinach leaves topped with chile-dusted hard-boiled egg, chopped bacon, red onions, mushrooms, sliced avocado, and tricolor bell peppers, and queso fresco. Served with crostinis and poblano-avocado ranch.
Vegetarian option - substitute pecans for bacon and egg