Spinach salad in Rio Rancho

Rio Rancho restaurants
Rio Rancho restaurants that serve spinach salad

M'tucci's Moderno Italian Restaurant

1908 Wellspring Avenue, SE, Rio Rancho

TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Spinach Salad$0.00
Baby Spinach, Romaine, Candied Walnuts, M'tucci's Bacon, Cranberry, Local Feta, Honey Mustard Vinaigrette.
Joe's Pasta House - 3201 Southern Boulevard Southeast

3201 Southern Boulevard Southeast, Rio Rancho

TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Salad$13.00
Fresh spinach with mozzarella cheese, bacon, tomatoes, mushrooms, and sliced egg served with tomato bacon dressing.
Hot Tamales New Mexican Restaurant

1520 Rio Rancho Dr SE, Rio Rancho

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Southwest Spinach Salad$13.59
Tender baby spinach leaves topped with chile-dusted hard-boiled egg, chopped bacon, red onions, mushrooms, sliced avocado, and tricolor bell peppers, and queso fresco. Served with crostinis and poblano-avocado ranch.
Vegetarian option - substitute pecans for bacon and egg
