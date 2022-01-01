Tacos in Rio Rancho
Rio Rancho restaurants that serve tacos
Chalkboard Eats
901 Unser Boulevard, Rio Rancho
|Red Chile Brisket Tacos
|$9.00
Slow cooked smoked brisket in NM red chile, white corn tortillas, feta cheese,
Nappa cabbage slaw and cilantro lime cream.
Hot Tamales
1520 Rio Rancho Dr SE, Rio Rancho
|#3 Tres Tacos
|$11.99
Crunchy corn tortillas, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and salsa. Served with Spanish rice and calabacitas.
|A La Carte Taco
|$2.99
|#7 Navajo Taco
|$11.79
Seasoned ground beef, pinto beans, choice of chile, cheese, lettuce, and diced tomato over fry bread.