Go
Toast

Rio Sabinas

Come in and enjoy!

840 Shiloh Crossing Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Chimichanga$14.95
Crispy fried tortilla stuffed with fajita chicken, diced tomatoes, scallions, creamy cheese and rolled fresh daily. Choice of salsa ranchera or enchilada gravy, Sabinas rice and charro beans.
Quesadilla - Fajita Beef$12.95
Our most popular item! Grilled tortilla, monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo and your choice of meat. Served with guacamole, sour cream, jalapefios and sauteed onions.
Guacamole Dip$12.95
Hand-scooped avocados with fresh jalapefio, fresh pico, zesty lime juice and
warm fried tortillas.
Chile Con Queso App$8.95
Creamy melted cheese, pico de gal lo, secret spice and fresh fried tortillas
Badlands Burrito - Ground Beef$13.95
Slow simmered Picadillo beef wrapped in a house-made tortilla, stuffed with Sabinas rice, Charro beans, chili con queso and cheddar cheese topped with your choice of sauce.
Quesadilla - Fajita Chicken$11.95
Our most popular item! Grilled tortilla, monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo and your choice of meat. Served with guacamole, sour cream, jalapefios and sauteed onions.
Kid Mac & Cheese$5.95
Pasta topped with housemade queso cheese.
Big Bend Burrito - Steak$16.95
Grilled steak wrapped in a house-made tortilla, stuffed with Sabinas rice, Charro beans, chili con queso and cheddar cheese topped with your choice of sauce.
Three Amigos$15.95
Enchilada three-way. 1. Pork carnitas with habenero salsa; 2. Braised beef with poblano corn relish; 3. Chicken ranchera with jack cheese and pico de gallo
Chicken Ranchera Enchilada$13.95
Two Ranchera chicken enchiladas smothered in Mama Sabinas 100% Origional sauce, served with a side of Sabinas rice and Charro beans.
See full menu

Location

840 Shiloh Crossing Blvd

Billings MT

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0446

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

City Brew Coffee

No reviews yet

Montana Born & Roasted

Montana's Rib & Chop House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sophie's Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston