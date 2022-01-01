Go
Toast

Rio Salado Tex Mex

Classic Tex-Mex brought to you by your Royal Street Neighbors!

109 Royal Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Queso Blanco Bowl$8.00
12 oz of our delicious homemade queso topped with cilantro.
Enchilada Plate$12.50
Two enchiladas served with rice and your choice of beans. Your choice of cheese or beef enchiladas with rojo sauce or chicken or spinach and mushroom enchiladas with blanco sauce.
Unsweet Tea
Mondo Quesadilla$9.99
Cheese quesadilla served with a pico salad, guacamole, and sour cream.
Quesadilla Plate$11.99
Large quesadilla served with your choice of beans, rice, pico salad, guacamole, and sour cream.
Queso Blanco cup$6.00
8 oz of our delicious homemade queso topped with cilantro.
Taco Plate$12.99
3 Tacos on your choice of tortilla with ground beef, cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with your choice of beans, rice, a pico salad, guacamole, and sour cream.
Sub fajita beef or chicken, or shredded Rio chicken for $3.
Fajita Plate for Two$28.00
Includes your choice of beef, chicken, or mixed meats. Served with your choice of flour or corn tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, and a pico salad.
Taco Salad$10.50
House made tortilla bowl filled with refried beans, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, ground beef, pico de gallo, sour cream and guac.
Rio Burrito$11.95
Burrito filled with ground beef, chorizo, refried beans, spanish rice, and cheese. Topped with your choice of queso blanco, red enchilada sauce, or both. Served with a pico salad.
See full menu

Location

109 Royal Street

Salado TX

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Barrow Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Bell County's first microbrewery serving our own classic craft beers alongside wines & ciders in the best atmosphere. Happy Pizza available Thurs-Sun.

Alexander's Craft Cocktails & Kitchen

No reviews yet

The newly renovated main bar is located on 1st floor, and opens onto expansive wrap-around, creekside porches. Just a few steps down from the porches is an open deck situated beneath gracious Live Oak canopies.
Enjoy dinner seating in two, 1st floor dining rooms as well as a casual seating areas adjacent to the bar. A "speakeasy" style secret passage (yes! A secret passage!) allows entry to 2nd & 3rd floor private dining rooms each with it's own veranda overlooking the creek.
Guests choose from a variety of entree selections, appetizers, and adult beverages.

The Shed - Salado

No reviews yet

The Shed: "A Unique Tavern Experience!"

McCain's Cafe & Bakery - Salado

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston