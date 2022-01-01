Rio Salado

Go
8 Coogan Boulevard • $$

Avg 4.5 (221 reviews)

Popular Items

El Jefe$18.00
Burrito Stuffed with Pork Carnitas Adobado, Avocado, Rice, Beans, Pickled Red Onions, Pickled Jalapenos, Chihuahua Cheese with Chili Con Queso on the side as well as Rice & Beans.
Chicken Taquitos$10.00
Crispy Rolled Chicken Stuffed Tortillas (3), Chile Con Queso, Lettuce & Pico De Gallo
Holy Mole Nachos
Tortillas, Chili Con Queso, Chihuahua Cheese, Black Beans, Pickled Jalapeno, Pickled Red Onions, Guacamole, House Mole Sauce & Crema.
Chips & Salsa$5.00
Housemade salsa & warm tortilla chips.
Guacamole$11.00
Freshly Made Guacamole & Warm Tortilla Chips.
Cast Iron Chicken Tinga Tacos$16.00
Build your own style tacos served with 3 warm corn tortillas, pico de gallo, coriander lime crema & salsa rojo with refried beans & cilantro rice on the side.
Street Corn$5.00
Surf & Turf Burrito$24.00
Burrito stuffed with shrimp & short rib barbacoa, avocado, rice & beans, pickled red onions & jalapenos, chihuahua cheese served with chile con queso & house hot sauce.
Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas$18.00
Shredded Chicken, Chihuahua Cheese, Chipotle Cream Sauce served with Rice & Beans.
Rio House Salad$15.00
Romaine, Tomatoes, Corn, Poblanos, Black Beans, Sunflower Seeds, Avocado, Queso Fresco, Tortilla Strips, Avocado Lime Vinaigrette GF
Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
8 Coogan Boulevard

Mystic CT

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
