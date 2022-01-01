Go
Toast

Riobamba Latin Kitchen

Riobamba is where it's at!!!

1869 waukegan rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Steak Taco$5.75
Ground Beef Taco$4.25
Yuca$4.75
steak fries w/ chimichurri aioli
TT alpastor$2.00
TT steak$3.00
Shrimp Taco$5.75
Chicken Taco$3.75
Taco Bowl$10.00
Chioce of one filling on rice & pinto beans w/ choice of toppings
Guacamole & Chips$4.00
Plate 2 Taco$13.00
2 quarter pound tacos w/ choice of toppings w/ rice and beans
See full menu

Location

1869 waukegan rd

glenview IL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Valley Lodge Restaurant

No reviews yet

With its homelike atmosphere, the Valley Lodge is one of the iconic and go-to restaurants on the North Shore. Founded in 1969 by brothers Peter and Taki Adamis, the Glenview location quickly became THE popular dining destination.
In 1997, new owners Bill and George Stavrou along with General Manager Chris Stavrou carried forward the tradition in Glenview, and later in 2014 when they opened its Wilmette location.
Our philosophy has always been and is to create a true neighborhood tavern. One where our guests can be comfortable, relax, and take the whole family, friends, business associates or even the whole team where they can enjoy quality service and exceptional food at a great value.

Flaco's Taco's Glenview

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Culinary Gangster

No reviews yet

We have 3 great menus to pick from
Our famous Gangster Food truck with Gourmet Burgers & Fries, Pizza & Pasta or Tacos
We Take our last order at 7:45 PM

Hackney's on Lake

No reviews yet

Ever since our great Aunt Bebe starting selling hamburgers and beer on her back porch during Prohibition, Hackney’s® has been making people very, very happy. Today we’re famous for our big juicy Hackneyburgers on Hackney’s Dark Rye® and our one-of-a-kind Hackney’s Original French Fried Onions®. But we serve lots of other tasty items as well, like fresh salads, homemade soups, big fat sandwiches, comfy daily specials and more.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston