Riobamba Latin Kitchen

Valley Lodge Restaurant

With its homelike atmosphere, the Valley Lodge is one of the iconic and go-to restaurants on the North Shore. Founded in 1969 by brothers Peter and Taki Adamis, the Glenview location quickly became THE popular dining destination.

In 1997, new owners Bill and George Stavrou along with General Manager Chris Stavrou carried forward the tradition in Glenview, and later in 2014 when they opened its Wilmette location.

Our philosophy has always been and is to create a true neighborhood tavern. One where our guests can be comfortable, relax, and take the whole family, friends, business associates or even the whole team where they can enjoy quality service and exceptional food at a great value.

