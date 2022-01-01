Go
Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant - Pflugerville

Come in and enjoy!

15821 Central Commerce Dr • $

Avg 4 (828 reviews)

Popular Items

Street Tacos$11.99
3 delicious grilled beef street tacos on fresh corn tortillas with sautéed onions, topped with avocado slices and queso fresco, served with charro beans and a side of cilantro.
Mexican Egg Rolls$6.49
Delicious egg rolls with Mexican rice, ground beef, cheese and pickle jalapeños finely chopped. Deep fried to perfection with choice of ranch or jalapeño ranch.
Flautas$10.99
3 crispy fried beef or chicken flautas served with guacamole and sour cream, served with rice and choice of beans
2 Enchilada Dinner$8.99
House Margaritas$10.00
All alcoholic drinks must be order with a food item.
Flavor Margaritas$11.00
Frozen house mix blended with flavor of choice. 2 flavors max. Food must be ordered with this item.
Chk Fajita Quesadilla$10.99
Chile Con Queso$6.29
3 Enchilada Dinner$9.99
Grande Chimichanga$11.49
Golden fried large flour tortilla, filled with cheese, and choice of meat, covered with chile con queso, served with pico de gallo, sour cream, rice & choice of beans.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

15821 Central Commerce Dr

Pflugerville TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
