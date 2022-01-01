Go
Rione XIII

Inspired by Trastevere, the bustling 13th district of Rome, Rione XIII explores simple Roman cooking on Seattle’s Capitol Hill. Menu favorites include cacio e pepe and wood-fired Roman street pizza.

PIZZA • PASTA

401 15th Ave East • $$

Avg 4.2 (775 reviews)

Popular Items

HH Fried Gnocchi$10.00
Fried Gnocchi Parmesan, Truffle oil
Margherita Pizza$14.00
Buffalo Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Basil, Pecorino (vegetarian)
Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe$14.00
Cracked Black Pepper, Pecorino. (vegetarian, gluten-free pasta available)
Bucatini Amatriciana$23.00
Guanciale, Red Onion, Tomato, Garlic, Chili, Pecorino (gluten-free pasta available)
Gnocchi alla Romana$21.00
Semolina Dumplings, Tomato, Mozzarella (vegetarian)
Calabrese$14.00
'Nduja, Tomato, Mozzarella, Pecorino, Pickled onion
Spaghetti Carbonara$23.00
Pancetta, English Peas, Egg Yolk, Parmesan. (gluten-free pasta available)
Sea Wolf Baguette$6.00
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Balsamico (vegetarian)
Tagliarini Nero$24.00
Uni Butter, Leeks, Fresno Chilis, Pangrattato, Smoked Trout Roe
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

401 15th Ave East

Seattle WA

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

