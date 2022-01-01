Rione XIII
Inspired by Trastevere, the bustling 13th district of Rome, Rione XIII explores simple Roman cooking on Seattle’s Capitol Hill. Menu favorites include cacio e pepe and wood-fired Roman street pizza.
PIZZA • PASTA
401 15th Ave East • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
401 15th Ave East
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Victrola
Come in and enjoy!
Bounty Kitchen Capitol Hill
Thank You for your continued support!
Rubinstein Bagels - Capitol Hill
Sour Dough Born, Hand Rolled, Long Fermented, and Hearth Baked Fresh Daily
Monsoon Restaurant
EAT + DRINK + VIETNAM