r.i.p.e. juice maui

We make every one of our raw, cold-pressed juices to order, so please order in advance.
*Note that pickup and delivery times are displayed in your local time zone. If you are outside of Hawai'i, please translate times displayed to Hawai'i Standard Time.*

60 E. Wakea Ave. #111

Popular Items

Dream$11.00
Cucumber, Pineapple, Mint, Apple
Liquid Gold
Apple, Alkalized Water, Turmeric, Ginger, Lemon
Deep Clean Cleanse$75.00
This cleanse is designed for the seasoned client, looking for a deeper cleanse experience. The juices and broth included are specifically selected for a more thorough reset while providing more dense nutrients and minerals. Order by the amount of days you would like to do.
See below for a list of the juices included in a day of this cleanse.
Nourish
Celery, Pineapple, Kale, Rainbow Chard, Lemon
Black Magic$11.00
Alkalized Water, Lemon, Ginger, Raw Honey, Activated Charcoal
Blue Hawai'i$11.00
Pineapple, Ginger, Lemon, Blue Spirulina, Cayenne
High Mineral Vegetable Broth
Alkalized Water, Sweet Potato, Carrot, Celery, Shitake Mushroom, Leek, Parsley, Kombu, Black Pepper, Cayenne
Joy
Pineapple, Orange, Lilikoi, Grapefruit
Power
Celery, Apple, Kale, Lemon, Parsley, Ginger
Freshen Up Cleanse$65.00
This cleanse is full of variety for both first-timers and experienced juicers. The blends included are easier to handle for those new to cleansing. Order by the amount of days you would like to do.
See below for a list of the juices included in a day of this cleanse.
60 E. Wakea Ave. #111

Kahului HI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

