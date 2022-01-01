Go
Ripple & Company

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ

1007 Main Street

Avg 4.5 (146 reviews)

Popular Items

BBQ Pulled Pork$8.00
Marinated Shredded Pork topped with Chipotle BBQ and Pineapple Slaw on a Brioche Bun
Black and Blue Salad$10.00
with Smoked Brisket, Cherry Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Crispy Onions, and Bleu Cheese Dressing on the side
Korean Chili Brussels Sprouts$6.00
Brick Oven Roasted Brussel Sprouts with Korean Chili Mayo and Fried Crispies.
Smoked Brisket - 1lb$20.00
1 lb of house smoked Brisket. We recommend 1 lb per 2-3 people.
18 Rolls$8.00
Comes with House Made Brown Sugar Butter.
Smoked Brisket$14.00
House Smoked Brisket
Chili Lime Street Corn - Pint$6.00
1 pint of our house made Chili Lime Street Corn. 1 pint feeds about 2 people.
Pork Belly Bahn Mi$8.00
House Smoked Peppered Pork Belly topped with Miso Pate, Carrot Radish Cilantro Slaw, and Hot and Sweet Glaze, on French Bread
Christmas Package$145.00
3lbs Brisket, 1 Bacon Wrapped Pork loin, Mac and Cheese, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans with Cranberries and Walnuts. Serves 8.
Cheddar Mac & Cheese - Pint$6.00
1 pint of our house made Cheddar Mac & Cheese. 1 pint feeds about 2 people.
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering

Location

1007 Main Street

Lafayette IN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
