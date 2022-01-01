Go
Ripple sets out to be an inviting restaurant and bar, serving intentionally crafted food and drinks while putting community first, people over profits, and progress over perfection. We also look to pay homage to the cultures that have helped influence our craft in a respectful way.

123 W Main St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spicy Chicken Nachos$12.50
Shredded Chicken, Queso, Black Beans, Jalapenos, Onion, Tomato, Sriracha and Chipotle Creama
Chips and Salsa$7.00
Warm Basket of Fresh Made Tortilla Chips Served with your choice of Three...House Salsa, Chipotle Salsa, Roasted Tomatillo Salsa, Avacado Salsa, Queso, Refried Beans, Guacamole
Fresh Coast Burger$11.00
Two Smashed Beef Patties, American, White Cheddar, Burger Sauce, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato and Grilled Onion
Corona Premier$4.00
Chicken BLT Tacos$4.00
Pulled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado and House Jalapeno Ranch
Location

Lowell MI

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
