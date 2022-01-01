Ripple
Ripple sets out to be an inviting restaurant and bar, serving intentionally crafted food and drinks while putting community first, people over profits, and progress over perfection. We also look to pay homage to the cultures that have helped influence our craft in a respectful way.
123 W Main St.
Lowell MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
