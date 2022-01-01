Go
Riptide · Fells Point

Get Carried Away

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

1718 Thames St • $$

Avg 4 (929 reviews)

Popular Items

Shrimp Salad Sandwich$16.00
Crab Cake Sandwich$18.00
6oz of local, handpicked crab meat blended with fresh herbs and citrus and mayonnaise, served with lettuce and tomato on bun served with french fries
Side of Fries$6.00
Firecracker Shrimp$14.00
Jumbo fried shrimp with a house-made firecracker sauce and sriracha drizzle
Coke$3.00
Wings$13.00
8 piece chicken wings, assorted with drums and flats.
Choice of flavors:
buffalo, bourbon, bayside blend, or Thai sweet Chili. Served with either ranch or blue cheese
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Apple-wood bacon, provolone cheese, tomato and chipotle mayo on a bun served with french fries
Crab Deviled Eggs$12.00
Crab Balls$12.00
Local crab meat with fresh citrus and herbs, red peppers, served with a side of cherry pepper remoulade
Blackened Salmon Imperial$27.00
7 oz blackened salmon, topped with baked crab imperial, red herb and yellow pepper coulis paired with grilled corn & salsa verde
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1718 Thames St

Baltimore MD

Sunday9:30 am - 3:00 am
Monday9:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday9:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday9:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday9:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday9:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:30 am - 3:00 am
