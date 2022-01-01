Go
Rise N Dine Breakfast & Lunch

We're a family owned and operated breakfast and lunch restaurant offering classic American meals.

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

102 S Milwaukee Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (2302 reviews)

Popular Items

*Red Chilaquiles$14.00
Tortilla chips cooked in red salsa topped with avocado, queso fresco and two eggs any style. Served with fresh fruit. Substitute Chicken +2 Steak +3
*Mexican Skillet$15.00
Layered with diced potatoes, chorizo sausage, onions, tomatoes, salsa, mozzarella cheese, topped with two eggs any style.
*Hash Browns$4.00
Ham & Egg Croissant$14.00
Scrambled eggs, diced ham on a croissant bun with melted cheddar cheese. Served with hash browns.
*American Skillet$15.00
Layered with diced potatoes, green peppers, onions, smoked sausage, American and Swiss cheese, topped with two eggs any style.
*Breakfast Meats$5.00
*Two Eggs w/Meat$14.00
Two fresh farm eggs cooked any style. Choice of meat and served with Hash-browns or fruit, toast or pancakes.
*Kiddy Egg Platter$7.00
Served with one egg, bacon or sausage, hash browns or cake
Plain Pancakes (4)$11.00
Our signature stack of pancakes.
*CYO Skillet (4 Ingredients)$15.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

102 S Milwaukee Ave

Wheeling IL

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
