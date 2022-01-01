Go
Toast

Rise Pizzeria

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS

1451 Burlingame Avenue • $$

Avg 4.6 (5624 reviews)

Popular Items

Double Pepperoni Pizza$20.00
crushed tomato, mozzarella, parmesan, torn basil
Woodfired Chicken Wings$16.00
wings, peppercorn ranch, choice of chipotle barbecue glaze or buffalo sauce
Italian Chopped Salad$16.00
iceberg, radicchio, red onion, salami, aged provolone, chickpeas, pepperoncini, tomatoes, shaved parmesan, lemon herb vinaigrette
Salsicca Pizza$20.00
panna, italian sausage, mozzarella, red onion, parmesan, ground fennel seeds, chives
Calebrese and Raw Honey Pizza$20.00
crushed tomato, spicy salame, mozzarella, roasted jalapeño, torn basil, parmesan
Caesar Salad$13.00
romaine hearts, garlic croutons, panko crumbs, classic caesar dressing
Margherita Pizza$17.00
crushed tomato, mozzarella, parmesan, torn basil
Veggie Pizza$20.00
crushed tomato, mozzarella, parmesan, roasted red bell pepper, red onion, kalamata olives, portobello mushrooms
Carne Pizza$21.00
crushed tomato, italian sausage, pepperoni, ham, meatball, mozzarella, parmesan
Funghi Pizza$21.00
panna, portobello mushroom, panna, mozzarella, taleggio, fontina, parmesan, evoo (we recommend adding truffle oil +$3)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1451 Burlingame Avenue

Burlingame CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Limon - Catering

No reviews yet

For orders outside stated business hours, please contact restaurant directly at 650-727-0050 for availability.
Cancellations for a full refund can be made before 5:00 pm the day before a scheduled order. If a cancellation is made AFTER 5:00 pm before a scheduled order then we can make a refund of up to 50% of the total order. 
If the cancellation is made at 12:00 am (or after) the day of your scheduled order, Limon Rotisserie reserves the right to charge your credit card up to 100% of the total order. 
Please submit to us in writing by email any cancellations to catering@limonsf.com.

Mediterranean Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pizzeria Delfina

No reviews yet

Place your Pick-Up order below!
For Delivery, please find us on Caviar, Uber Eats or Doordash.

Limon Rotisserie

No reviews yet

Since the day we opened our doors in 2002, Limon Rotisserie has set out to share the vibrant flavors of Peruvian cuisine with San Francisco locals and visitors alike. At the heart of what we serve are the authentic ingredients that we carefully select from local purveyors and sustainable growers. At Limon, we craft each dish with purpose and welcome you into our restaurants as if they were your second home.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston