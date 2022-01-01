Go
Rise & Shine Cafe

Come in and enjoy! We are a family owned neighborhood restaurant with fresh food & homemade desserts - all in a welcoming, fun, and friendly atmosphere!

95-1057 Ainamakua Dr

Popular Items

Homemade Iced Coffee$3.00
Rise and Shine Homemade Iced Coffee with Sweetened Condensed Milk & Cream
Traditional Eggs Benedict
Canadian Bacon on a toasted English Muffin, topped with a Poached Egg & Homemade Hollandaise Sauce. Served with Breakfast Potatoes.
Veggie Breakfast Burrito$7.50
Scrambled Eggs, Black Beans, Potatoes, Spinach, Mushroom, Onion, and Cheddar Cheese wrapped in a Flour Tortilla, served with Homemade Roasted Tomato Salsa
Breakfast Burrito$6.95
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Chorizo, Potatoes, and Cheddar Cheese wrapped in a Flour Tortilla, served with Homemade Roasted Tomato Salsa
Side of Bacon$3.75
Side Order 3 Slices of Bacon
Homemade Granola, Yogurt & Fruit$8.75
Homemade Granola, Vanilla Yogurt, Papaya, Strawberries, Blueberries, and Banana
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$6.95
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich with 2 Eggs, American Cheese, and Choice of: Ham, Bacon, Spam, or Portuguese Sausage
Local Style Breakfast Plate$11.95
Local Style Breakfast Plate with 2 Eggs, Wheat Toast, Choice of: Bacon, Turkey Sausage, Spam, or Portuguese Sausage, and Choice of: Breakfast Potatoes, Fried Rice, or White Rice
Keiki Breakfast Plate$5.95
Kids Breakfast Plate with 1 Egg Scrambled, White Rice, and Choice of: Bacon, Spam, Portuguese Sausage, or Turkey Sausage
Location

Mililani HI

Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
