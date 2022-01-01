Go
Toast
  • /
  • Murrieta
  • /
  • Rise to Grind (Scott Rd, Murrieta)

Rise to Grind (Scott Rd, Murrieta)

Come in and enjoy!

28039 Scott Rd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Iced Honey Lavender
Iced White Mocha
Toasted Bagel$1.65
Breakfast Sandwich$3.95
Cold Brew
Other Baked Goods$2.95
Caramel Vanilla
Caramel Mocha
Stuffed Croissant$4.50
Iced Tea
See full menu

Location

28039 Scott Rd.

MURRIETA CA

Sunday5:30 am - 6:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0277

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Bushfire Kitchen

No reviews yet

Fresh meals that are made slow & served fast.

Savage Chef

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pieology 8083

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston