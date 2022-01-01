Risen Breakfast & Bakery
We specialize in providing the community with fresh breakfast options, bakery goodies made daily, as well as rentable kitchen space for local food businesses. Located next to Kean's!
402 S Jefferson St
Popular Items
Location
402 S Jefferson St
Mason MI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Good Bites
Come in and enjoy!
Los Tres Amigos
Come in and enjoy!
BAD Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy!!
Westside Deli
Come in and enjoy! Pickup or Delivery.