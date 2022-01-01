Go
Rise Up Pizza Brick & Mortar features housemade sourdough crust, local ingredients, and delicious flavor combinations.

Popular Items

Roberta's BeeSting$16.00
An individual pizza featurning housemade sourdough crust, crushed tomatoes, fresh mozz, pepperoni, housemade honey habanero glaze
Garlic Knots$5.00
Sourdough knots, brushed with butter and tossed in parmesan and garlic seasoning (5 per order)
Pepperoni & Banana Pepper$15.00
An individual pizza made on a housemade sourdough crust, with crushed san marzano tomatoes, shredded mozz & provolone, pepperoni, and banana peppers.
Sausage & Banana Pepper$15.00
An individual pizza made on housemade sourdough crust, with crushed san marzano tomatoes, shredded mozz & provolone, sweet italian sausage, and banana peppers.
Margherita$15.00
Individual pizza on housemade sourdough, crusted tomatoes, fresh mozz, fresh basil, olive oil
Spinach & Garlic$14.00
An individual pizza made on a housemade sourdough crust, with crushed san marzano tomatoes, shredded mozz & provolone, spinach, and garlic.
Tomato Sauce$1.00
Pepperoni & Sausage$16.00
Pepperoni$13.00
An individual pizza made on a housemade sourdough crust, with crushed san marzano tomatoes, shredded mozz & provolone, pepperoni
Cheese$12.00
An individual pizza made on housemade sourdough crust, with crushed san marzano tomatoes, shredded mozz & provolone
Location

101 W Loudon Ave Suite 112

Lexington KY

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

