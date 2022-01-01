Go
Rise Woodfire

American comfort food, pizza, rotisserie

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

2 N B ST • $$

Avg 4.4 (1012 reviews)

Popular Items

Carne Pizza$20.00
crushed tomato, italian sausage, pepperoni, ham, meatball, mozzarella, parmesan
Double Pepperoni Pizza$19.00
crushed tomato, mozzarella, parmesan, torn basil
Calebrese and Raw Honey Pizza$19.00
crushed tomato, spicy salame, mozzarella, roasted jalapeño, torn basil, parmesan
Rise Express Family Meal$45.00
whole roasted chicken with two sides & one sauce, plus a margherita pizza!
Brownie Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie$5.00
made famous at our pizzeria, now available here!
Super Food Bowl$17.00
woodfired sweet potatoes, local asparagus, broccolini, spinach, tri-color quinoa, brown rice, chia blend, chimichurri, crispy garlic & shallots
Mac and Cheese$8.00
white cheddar mac & cheese
Margherita Pizza$16.00
crushed tomato, mozzarella, parmesan, torn basil
Woodfired Chicken Wings$16.00
wings, peppercorn ranch, choice of chipotle barbecue glaze or buffalo sauce
Funghi Pizza$20.00
panna, portobello mushroom, panna, mozzarella, taleggio, fontina, parmesan, evoo (we recommend adding truffle oil +$3)
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

2 N B ST

SAN MATEO CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
