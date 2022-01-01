Go
Rising Eagle Publick House

A FAST CASUAL AMERICAN REVOLUTIONARY PUBLICK HOUSE IN THE HEART OF MELROSE, MA.
Come on in and enjoy!

505 Main Street • $$

Avg 3.9 (129 reviews)

Popular Items

Fish Sandwich$13.00
Fresh local whitefish, lightly fried and served on a brioche bun with your choice of toppings.
Panko Haddock$25.00
Herb and Panko crust, lemon butter, mashed potatoes, chefs vegetable.
Turkey Sandwich$12.00
House roast turkey breast, hand carved, served on Ciabatta bread with stuffing, mayo and fresh cranberry sauce.
Mac & Cheese$8.00
Oven Baked Cavatappi pasta, Cabot white cheddar, Gruyere, and Asiago, baked Ritz crumb-topping,
Burger$15.00
8oz Beef Patty, House Seasoning, Flattop Seared ala carte burger. Build it with your choice of Fixings and side add ons. Served Rare, Pink, or No Pink. GF bun option.
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Buttermilk marinated Crispy Fried Chicken Breast. Griddled Brioche, Your Choice of Fixings.
Beef Grilled Cheese$16.00
Griddled Ciabatta with Cabot White Cheddar, pulled Braised Beef, and Au Jus Gravy.
Chicken Wings$12.00
House Rubbed and Smoked - fall off the bone tender with side of Bleu Cheese.
Hilltopper Salad$8.00
Chilled Iceberg and Mesclulin lettuces, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons tossed in our version of the classic “yellow vinaigrette”. GF if no croutons.
Pretzel$8.50
Fresh baked Bavarian pretzels (3) brushed with butter and salt. Served with honey mustard and warm cheese sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

505 Main Street

Melrose MA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

