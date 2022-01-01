Go
Rising Grinds Cafe

Breakfast, Soul Food, and family. Come and eat with us!

1167 Madison Ave. SE • $

Avg 4.5 (6 reviews)

Popular Items

Southside Burrito$9.50
Chorizo, roasted root veg hash, avocado, scrambled eggs, cheese wrapped in a tortilla and served with salsa
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Pepper jack cheese melted on top of pulled chipotle chicken and bacon topped with red onion, tomato, chipotle aioli, caramelized onion aioli on toasted sourdough bread. Served with kettle chips.
Side Salad$2.50
Good Thymes
Classic latte made with a house-made blueberry thyme syurp
Eggs$1.00
One egg your way
Soup of The Week
Potatoes$2.50
Cafe Club$10.50
Turkey, ham, bacon, colby jack cheese, sun-dried tomato aioli and spring mix on toasted white or wheat bread. Served with kettle chips.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1167 Madison Ave. SE

Grand Rapids MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
