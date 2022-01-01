Go
Ristorante Il Porcino

Italian

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

3339 Walnut Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (861 reviews)

Popular Items

Minestrone Soup$7.50
Classic Italian Vegetable Soup
Lobster Ravioli (D)$28.00
With Sun dried tomatoes, Lobster cream sauce
Pollo Parmesan$24.95
Breaded chicken breast, parmesan cheese served with spaghetti in a marinara sauce
Lasagna Bistecca$21.95
Homemade beef lasagna, served with marinara sauce
Veggie Lasagna$21.95
Homemade vegetable lasagna with marinara sauce
Penne Con Salsiccia$21.95
Tube pasta with sausage, tomatoes, spinach, marinara sauce.
Calamari Fritti$17.95
Fresh squid, fried and tossed in garlic-lemon spices, served with cocktail sauce
Insalata Rucola$12.95
Arugula salad with beet, melon, caramelized walnuts, feta cheese, olive oil & balsamic vinegar
Bruschetta$15.00
Fresh diced tomatoes with garlic, extra virgin olive oil & basil served over toasted Italian bread
Tiramisu$12.00
Ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of egg yolks, egg whites, sugar and mascarpone cheese, topped with cocoa powder.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

3339 Walnut Ave

Fremont CA

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
