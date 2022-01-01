Go
Ristorante Imperatore Fine Dining Blue Bell

36 west Skippack pike

Popular Items

Gnocchi Sorrento$20.00
Potato Dumpling in your Choice of Tomato, Pink, or Gorgonzola Sauce with Melted Mozzarella
Spaghetti alla Chitarra Bolognese$21.00
Homemade Spaghetti in a Hearty Meat Sauce
Caesar$10.00
Romaine Lettuce, homemade Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Reggiano Cheese
Arancini$11.00
Italian Rice Balls, Mozzarella Cheese, Proscuitto di Parma and Marinara Sauce
Melanzane Parmigiano$9.95
Layers of Creamy Eggplant, Tomato Sauce, and Grande Mozzarella Cheese
Di Casa$10.00
Field Greens, Roasted Beets, Roasted Pistachio, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Shallots and Light Raspberry Dressing
Verde$9.00
Baby Arugula, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Lemon Vinagrette
Pollo Parmigiana$22.00
Pan Fried Chicken Breast, Homemade Tomato Sauce, and Fresh Mozzarella
Farfale Salmone$20.00
Bowtie Pasta, Peas and Salmon Tips, in a Pink Vodka Sauce
Pasta Contorno$5.00
Location

Ambler PA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
